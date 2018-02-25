VMI holds off Chattanooga 68-65 in Big South finale

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - Bubba Parham scored 16 points, Austin Vereen got a key steal leading to critical free throws for Garrett Gilkeson with 6.9 seconds left and VMI defeated Chattanooga 68-65 on Sunday.
The game that determined the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds for the Southern Conference Tournament that begins on Friday in Asheville, North Carolina, was decided when Makinde London's 3-pointer went off the rim as time expired.
London had a dunk and 3-pointer 20 seconds apart to end an 8-0 run that pulled the Mocs within 66-65 with 1:24 to play. VMI missed two shots but grabbed two offensive rebounds on the ensuing possession before a turnover by Vereen and a steal by London. However, Vereen immediately stole the ball back before Gilkeson was fouled.
Fred Iruafemi had 12 points and Vereen 11 for the Keydets (9-20, 4-14).
London and Nat Dixon had 16 points apiece for the Mocs (9-22, 3-15), who were down 17 with 17:52 to play.
