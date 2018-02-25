Woman facing slew of charges after car crash kills her son

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died in a Saturday car crash has been charged with a slew of offenses. (Source: RNN)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died in a Saturday car crash has been charged with a slew of offenses.

The Daily Press reports that Anais Perez is facing charges including reckless driving, felony child abuse, and driving under the influence with a child.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested by Newport News police late Saturday. Her Toyota Camry was struck by another motorist when Perez allegedly ran a stop sign.

Her 12-year-old son was pronounced dead at a hospital later that night. The newspaper reports he was a passenger in the front seat of the car.

Police announced the charges on Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear if Perez has a lawyer.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

