Family turns heartbreak into life-saving mission against domestic violence

A Richmond-area family continued to transform heartbreak into motivation during the March Against Domestic Violence on Sunday.

In November, someone shot and killed 32-year-old Renita Williams and her 15-year-old son inside their Henrico home. The child's father was arrested shortly after on other charges.

Police say they aren't looking for a suspect in the double murder, but the father hasn't been charged. Regardless, the family tells us the murder victims were also victims of domestic violence.

"It's terrible,” Khadijah Salley said - she’s Renita Williams’ younger sister. “To lose somebody and their son. You'll never get that love and that care back, that she gave to everyone."

But Williams’, nor her son, will be forgotten. Their deaths are the motivation for a new community organization called Dads Against Domestic Violence, founded by the victims' family.

The group hosted a march from Shockoe Bottom to the steps of the John Marshall Courthouse.

"I just thought that I had to reach out to other people, I couldn't save their lives but maybe I could save other peoples' lives," said Eddie Wyatt.

The grieving family still does not have justice. No one has been charged with the double murder, but they say they do not want other families to have to the feel the same pain.

"Whether it's physical, mental, verbal - look at the signs. Because you possibly could save that person and the fact that all my family came together, and we had this march. It brings us closer, and we could actually be able to stop the violence," said Khadijah Salley, Renita Williams' sister.

When the march ended, several family members and other local organizations offered support and a renewed sense of urgency in raising awareness about domestic violence.

Wyatt says Dads Against Domestic Violence will continue to spread awareness and connect victims with the resources they need to get help before it's too late.

If you or someone you know needs help escaping a violent relationship, call Action Alliance at 800-838-8238 or Safe Harbor at 804-249-9470.

