Community members partake in March Against Domestic Violence

Several members of the community are participating in the March Against Domestic Violence on Sunday.

Some of those partaking in the event will involve those who lost loved ones related to violence.

Eddie Wyatt will be marching in the event. He was the father of the murder victims Renita Williams and Jasihuan Wells. Both were killed on Fayette Avenue in Henrico back in November.

Also, Toni Jacobs, the mother of 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs, will participate. Keeshae disappeared on Sept. 26, 2016.

The keynote speaker will be Sgt. Carol Adams, founder of the Carol Adams Foundation.

