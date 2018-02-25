2 people dead after car overturns, catches on fire on I-95

Two people are dead following an accident on I-95. (Source: RNN)

Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 95 in Hanover that caused their SUV to overturn and catch on fire.

The accident happened around 2:44 a.m. on Sunday at mile marker 92, near East Patrick Henry Road. Police say the person driving a Ford Escape with Wisconsin plates was heading northbound on Interstate 95, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The SUV then overturned on the driver's side and caught on fire.

The two people inside of the car died at the scene due to their injuries.

Their remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy, and positive identification.

The crash is still under investigation.

