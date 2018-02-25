2 people dead after car overturns, catches on fire on I-95

Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 95 in Hanover that caused their SUV to overturn and catch on fire.More >>
Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 95 in Hanover that caused their SUV to overturn and catch on fire.More >>
Firefighters entered the home and found a victim in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was removed from the building and pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Firefighters entered the home and found a victim in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was removed from the building and pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
An eighth-grader at Oak Knoll Middle School in Hanover had a wonderful surprise at school on Friday.More >>
An eighth-grader at Oak Knoll Middle School in Hanover had a wonderful surprise at school on Friday.More >>
The Hanover County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a home was destroyed by a massive fire on Friday.More >>
The Hanover County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a home was destroyed by a massive fire on Friday.More >>
There is a saying that music is the universal language and that it can help people heal from traumatic events.More >>
There is a saying that music is the universal language and that it can help people heal from traumatic events.More >>