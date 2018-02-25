VCU student killed in Fan District traffic collision

Corey Frazier was riding his bike on Rowland Avenue when he was struck at the intersection of West Main Street. (Source: Facebook)

Family and friends are remembering a VCU senior who was struck and killed while riding his bike this weekend in The Fan.

Corey Frazier, 21, was riding his bike home from work on Saturday night when the crash happened. Police say he was going southbound on Rowland Avenue when he entered the intersection of West Main Street and was struck by a sedan heading westbound on West Main Street. The automobile remained on scene.

Frazier was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Kimberly Strother is a senior at VCU. She met Frazier when both were freshmen.

“We would listen to so much music. He had the best taste in music,” Strother said. “We'd eat everywhere together, go bike riding.”

The two formed an unbreakable bond.

“He was the most loving person,” Strother said. “If you were feeling down, he would come and bring you so much love, no matter what was happening in your life.”

Strother says her friend lived an incredible life. The Virginia Beach native was studying exercise science, with hopes of being a basketball coach when he graduated. He studied abroad in Finland and often traveled.

“He was just really full of life, and he lived life to the absolute fullest at all times,” Strother said. “It's just not fair, you know? He was the last person I’d ever want to not be here with us.”

According to Richmond Police, in 2016, one person was struck at the Rowland Avenue and West Main Street intersection. That number rose to three last year. This year, the fatality involving Frazier is the first.

“I just want people to know he was an amazing person. He was one of my best friends, and just don’t take anyone in your life for granted,” Strother said.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver who struck Frazier, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

According to Strother, Frazier is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

