Police ID bicyclist killed in Fan District traffic collision

A bicyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a crash in Richmond's Fan District. (Source: RNN)

Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a traffic collision in the city's Fan District on Saturday.

Officers say Corey A. Frazier, 21, of Richmond, was riding a bicycle and was heading southbound on Rowland Avenue around 10:16 p.m. He then entered the intersection of West Main Street and was struck by a sedan heading westbound on West Main Street. The car stayed at the scene, police said.

Frazier was transported to a nearby hospital, and he died on Sunday.

Investigators with the Richmond Police Department Crash Team responded to the scene and are still conducting an investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information that may help the investigation should call Investigator D. Olson at 804-646-1664 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12