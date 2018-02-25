Bicyclist injured after colliding with car in Fan District

A bicyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a crash in Richmond's Fan District.

Police say the bicyclist and a car collided at the intersection of North Rowland and West Main streets around 10:16 p.m. on Saturday

There is no word on any charges, and police have not released the identities of those involved.

The man is still in the hospital, according to police.

