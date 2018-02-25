Police: Drivers face charges following road rage incident on I-95

Two drivers are facing charges following a crash on Interstate 95 south in Chesterfield.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday near Route 10. This was a road rage incident that resulted in a crash, according to Virginia State Police's preliminary investigation.

Police said a person driving a silver Dodge Dart was heading southbound on Interstate 95 and attempted to pass on the left shoulder. As a result, police said the driver struck a Nissan four-door sedan with North Carolina plates, forcing it to overturn against the jersey wall on the left side of the highway. The driver of the Nissan was entrapped in the car.

The drivers of both cars were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Dodge Dart was not injured and was able to pull over at the next exit.

Both drivers were charged with reckless driving, and the crash is still under investigation.

