Police: Drivers face charges following road rage incident on I-95

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday near Route 10.More >>
The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday near Route 10.More >>
One person was injured after flames broke out at a home in Midlothian on Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was injured after flames broke out at a home in Midlothian on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police said the call came in just before 12 a.m., and the crash happened along Bailey Bridge Road.More >>
Police said the call came in just before 12 a.m., and the crash happened along Bailey Bridge Road.More >>
If you are interested in joining the task force, they are accepting applications until March 9.More >>
If you are interested in joining the task force, they are accepting applications until March 9.More >>
A letter was sent home to some Chesterfield families on Thursday after high levels of lead were found in drinking water at seven schools.More >>
A letter was sent home to some Chesterfield families on Thursday after high levels of lead were found in drinking water at seven schools.More >>