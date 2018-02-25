TODAY Show welcomes new puppy

The TODAY Show welcomed their third "puppy with a purpose" on Monday.

"The male yellow Lab will train as a guide dog with the help of the Guide Dog Foundation, a sister organization of America's VetDogs. He’ll spend 16 months with TODAY and guide dog mobility instructor Olivia Poff before serving as a guide dog for a visually impaired teen," the TODAY Show said.

He did not come to the show alone. He was joined by four of his siblings, which will go to NBC stations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, and Los Angeles.

In December, the show said farewell to Charlie. He is now with U.S. Air Force veteran Stacy Pearsall.

"There is something to having a teammate there when coming out of (a seizure) that adds a little bit of reassurance, and that will make all the difference," Pearsall told TODAY on Dec. 14, 2017.

Charlie was with the show for 14 months and met Pearsall back in November.

A video was posted to Instagram on Wednesday that said, "We can't wait for you to meet the new #TODAYPuppy!"

