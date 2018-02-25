Sen. Kaine to discuss gun violence with Richmond parents

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is holding a roundtable in Richmond on Monday to discuss gun violence.

The discussion with the local chapter of Moms Demand Action kicks off at 10:15 a.m. at the SunTrust Center at 919 E. Main St.

The roundtable comes fewer than two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Kaine has a track record of legislation that attempts to prevent gun violence. As governor, Kaine helped beef up the background check system following the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007.

Now in the Senate, Kaine has both introduced and supported legislation to improve background check systems across the country, expand access to mental health services and hold manufacturers accountable.

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of mothers around the country who demand action to address gun violence.

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough to honor the victims of gun violence," the group says on its website. "We need action."

