Faux snow: Man-made snow to be used in Beijing and beyond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Faux snow: Man-made snow to be used in Beijing and beyond

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File). FILE- In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, course crew are shrouded in snow as they slip slide to the finish after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpin... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File). FILE- In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, course crew are shrouded in snow as they slip slide to the finish after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpin...

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The forecast for the next Winter Olympics: cold with a 100 percent chance of fake snow.

In other words, a lot like the Olympics which wrap up Sunday in South Korea.

Though freezing temperatures and windy conditions punctuated the action in Pyeongchang, between 90 and 98 percent of the snow at the ski and snowboard venues was man-made at these games.

Climate data compiled since 1979 about winters in Beijing, where the games will take place four years from now, indicate the snow will be entirely man-made there.

Intertrust Technologies analyzed weather in Beijing and found there wasn't a single winter that produced "sufficient snow" - more than 13 feet - to set down the Alpine and snowboarding runs that will be used at the Olympics. On the other hand, the overall mean temperature of 12 degrees (minus-11 Celsius) in January and 20 degrees (minus-6 Celsius) in February makes it likely there will be ideal snowmaking conditions for the games.

This has been an ongoing theme for the Olympics, and winter sports in general, as the effects of climate change directly impact the games and the athletes who play them.

"The Olympics are just another piece of the whole reflection of what's going on with winter," said Seth Wescott, the two-time Olympic snowboardcross champion, who works with an athletes' group, Protect Our Winters . "These are not places that are known for snow. All the years I went over and raced in South Korea, we were dealing with exactly what the athletes have been dealing with this (month)."

Intertrust drew similar conclusions about the cities that could host Olympics in 2026 and beyond.

Of the potential 2026 candidates, Calgary and Sapporo, Japan had the most consistent strings of temperatures of 26 degrees (minus-3 Celsius) or less, which is considered ideal to maintain man-made snow. Calgary was also the leader as the city with the most real snow and best conditions to maintain it.

Only 13 of the last 39 Januarys in Utah, which appears to be a contender for the 2030 Games, have had optimal conditions for natural snow.

A bigger question is whether that matters all that much. Course builders and the athletes themselves prefer man-made snow because it can be created at consistencies they need for halfpipes, slopestyle runs and Alpine courses they build in a given area. The Pyeongchang Organizing Committee spent $6 million to place snow cannons across the venues.

In awarding the 2022 Games to Beijing, the IOC acknowledged that organizers would be hard-pressed to find natural snow and that there would be no opportunity to haul snow from higher elevations, the way they did in Vancouver for the 2010 Games. Beijing won the bid over Almaty, Kazakhstan, which used the slogan "Keeping It Real" - in a nod to its snowy climate.

In Pyeongchang, cold weather was welcome after two straight Winter Games, in Sochi and Vancouver, that didn't feel much like winter. Still, strong winds wreaked havoc with the Alpine schedule and also played a role in some shuffling at the Phoenix Snow Park, where the action sports took place.

Chris Klug, the 2002 snowboarding bronze medalist, said over the years, he has noticed things other than warm winter temperatures that have indicated climate change.

"I've seen 'global weirding' like that in my lifetime," Klug said.

It plays into the fact that nine cities that hosted previous Winter Olympics would be considered "higher risk" or "not reliable" to host the games come the middle of this century.

"It's marginal snow conditions, all man-made, bizarre fluctuations and wind," Wescott said. "It's part of what we're facing on an ever-warming globe."

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Sridevi, Bollywood leading lady of '80s and '90s, dies at 54

    Sridevi, Bollywood leading lady of '80s and '90s, dies at 54

    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-02-25 02:25:47 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 3:58 AM EST2018-02-25 08:58:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2012 file photo, Indian actress Sridevi arrives at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, at the Marrakech Congress Palace.Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90...(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2012 file photo, Indian actress Sridevi arrives at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, at the Marrakech Congress Palace.Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90...
    Sridevi, Bollywood's leading lady of the 1980s and '90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, has died at age 54.More >>
    Sridevi, Bollywood's leading lady of the 1980s and '90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, has died at age 54.More >>

  • Keillor: Relationship with accuser simply 'romantic writing'

    Keillor: Relationship with accuser simply 'romantic writing'

    Saturday, February 24 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-02-24 22:05:27 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 3:06 AM EST2018-02-25 08:06:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 20189 photo, Garrison Keillor poses for a photo in Minneapolis. Keillor discusses allegations of sexual harassment in his first extended interview since Minnesota Public Radio severed ties with the form...(AP Photo/Jeff Baenen). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 20189 photo, Garrison Keillor poses for a photo in Minneapolis. Keillor discusses allegations of sexual harassment in his first extended interview since Minnesota Public Radio severed ties with the form...
    Garrison Keillor says his relationship with a woman who accused him of sexual harassment was nothing more than "romantic writing" and that the two never had a sexual relationship.More >>
    Garrison Keillor says his relationship with a woman who accused him of sexual harassment was nothing more than "romantic writing" and that the two never had a sexual relationship.More >>

  • What went right, wrong for NBC at the Olympics

    What went right, wrong for NBC at the Olympics

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:15 PM EST2018-02-24 18:15:25 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-02-25 05:28:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake). Television personnel work inside of the International Broadcast Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Live television has always presented challenges, but NBC's Olympic stumbl...(AP Photo/J. David Ake). Television personnel work inside of the International Broadcast Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Live television has always presented challenges, but NBC's Olympic stumbl...
    The Olympics nearly over, it's not just athletes who will be reviewing their performance.More >>
    The Olympics nearly over, it's not just athletes who will be reviewing their performance.More >>
    •   

  • 2018 Winter Olympics2018 Winter OlympicsMore>>

  • Farewell, Korea: First of 3 straight Asian Olympics ends

    Farewell, Korea: First of 3 straight Asian Olympics ends

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:36 AM EST2018-02-25 09:36:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
    Farewell, South Korea: First of three straight Asian Olympics ends as it began _ with politics _ after two weeks of feats of athletic prowess.More >>
    Farewell, South Korea: First of three straight Asian Olympics ends as it began _ with politics _ after two weeks of feats of athletic prowess.More >>

  • Russians win hockey gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany

    Russians win hockey gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:15 AM EST2018-02-25 07:15:58 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:17 AM EST2018-02-25 09:17:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Olympic athletes from Russia celebrates after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany, 4-3, in overtime at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Olympic athletes from Russia celebrates after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany, 4-3, in overtime at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea.
    The Russians have won the men's hockey gold medal at the Olympics with a 4-3 overtime win over Germany.More >>
    The Russians have won the men's hockey gold medal at the Olympics with a 4-3 overtime win over Germany.More >>

  • Bach: Russian doping scandal didn't stain Winter Olympics

    Bach: Russian doping scandal didn't stain Winter Olympics

    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:45 PM EST2018-02-25 01:45:32 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:17 AM EST2018-02-25 09:17:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Martin Ruzicka (27), of the Czech Republic, scores a goal past goalie Kevin Poulin (31), of Canada, during the first period of the men's bronze medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Martin Ruzicka (27), of the Czech Republic, scores a goal past goalie Kevin Poulin (31), of Canada, during the first period of the men's bronze medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday...

    Russia was banned from the Olympics on Dec. 5 because of widespread doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

    More >>

    Russia was banned from the Olympics on Dec. 5 because of widespread doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly