Hampton beats Morgan State 57-38

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Malique Trent-Street scored 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting to lead Hampton to a 57-38 win over Morgan State on Saturday.
Charles Wilson-Fisher added nine points and hauled in eight rebounds for Hampton (16-14, 11-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which took a 40-28 advantage into the break.
Each teams made just three field goals during the final 20 minutes, but Hampton went 10 for 13 from the free-throw line and Morgan State (10-17, 6-8) was just 4 for 6. It was the fewest points scored in a game this season for each team.
A pair of free throws from Jermaine Marrow early in the opening half made it 9-8 and Hampton led the rest of the way.
Earlier, Morgan State's Stanley Davis got a steal and took it to the other end for a dunk that gave the Pirates their only lead of the game, 8-7.
Tiwian Kendley led Morgan State with 18 points. He was just 3 for 13 from the field but had a 3-pointer and went 11 for 12 from the free-throw line.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>