Robinson, Newkirk lead St. Joseph's over Richmond 72-70

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Nick Robinson scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Shavar Newkirk added 18 points including two free throws with 14 seconds left in Saint Joseph's 72-70 victory over Richmond on Saturday night.
A Robinson dunk gave the Hawks a 70-64 lead with 1:48 left but Khwan Fore made four free throws over the next minute, cutting the lead to two. The teams exchanged turnovers before Newkirk's free throws. A put-back by De'Monte Buckingham got the Spiders within 72-70 and the Hawks lost the ball out of bounds but Nick Sherod's long 3-pointer bounced off the back of the rim.
Taylor Funk had four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Hawks (13-15, 8-8 Atlantic 10) and James Demery, who missed a Wednesday loss to George Mason with a sprained ankle, also scored 12.
Sherod had four 3-pointers and scored 20 points with Grant Golden adding 16 and Fore 14 for the Spiders (9-19, 7-9).
