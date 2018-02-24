Saturday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 6A=

Region A Semifinal=

Landstown 60, Woodside 42

Ocean Lakes 58, Grassfield 47

Class 6A=

Region C Consolation=

Hayfield 46, West Springfield 35

Class 6A=

Region C Final=

Woodbridge 47, T.C. Williams 41

Class 6A=

Region D Final=

George Marshall 44, Langley 43

Class 2A=

Region B Final=

Buffalo Gap 45, George Mason 42

Class 2A=

Region C Final=

Chatham 53, Martinsville 40

Class 2A=

Region D Final=

Central Wise 56, Virginia High 43

Class 1A=

Region A Final=

Surry County 46, Lancaster 29

Class 1A=

Region D Final=

Eastside 58, Rye Cove 39

BRC=

Championship=

Carlisle 47, Miller School 35

Metro Conference=

Final=

Atlantic Shores Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 21

TCIS=

Final=

Norfolk Academy 50, Steward School 46

VACA=

Consolation=

Grace Christian 50, Blue Ridge Christian 36

VACA=

Final=

Faith Christian-Roanoke 57, Stuart Hall 51

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 64, North Cross 40

Dematha, Md. 72, Bishop Ireton 58

Paul VI 72, Bishop McNamara, Md. 47

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 90, Grace Christian 50

St. John Paul the Great 66, Benedictine 61

Class 6A=

Region A Semifinal=

Frank Cox 51, Oscar Smith 50

Western Branch 54, Kellam 46

Class 6A=

Region C Final=

South County 74, Hayfield 54

Class 6A=

Region D Final=

Battlefield 59, James Madison 51

Class 2A=

Region C Final=

Radford 60, Martinsville 46

Class 2A=

Region D Final=

Graham 75, Gate City 59

Class 1A=

Region A Final=

Lancaster 54, Northumberland 52

Class 1A=

Region B Final=

Cumberland 72, Riverheads 47

Class 1A=

Region D Final=

Eastside 63, Honaker 60

DAC=

Final=

Highland-Monterey 65, Wakefield Country Day 60

Metro Conference=

Final=

Hampton Christian 58, Williamsburg Christian Academy 53

Prep League=

Final=

Trinity Episcopal 86, Norfolk Collegiate 59

TCIS=

Final=

Norfolk Academy 44, Walsingham Academy 43

VCC=

Final=

Amelia Academy 73, Richmond Christian 63

VIC=

Final=

Miller School 62, Blue Ridge 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly