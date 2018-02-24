Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 6A=
Region A Semifinal=
Landstown 60, Woodside 42
Ocean Lakes 58, Grassfield 47
Class 6A=
Region C Consolation=
Hayfield 46, West Springfield 35
Class 6A=
Region C Final=
Woodbridge 47, T.C. Williams 41
Class 6A=
Region D Final=
George Marshall 44, Langley 43
Class 2A=
Region B Final=
Buffalo Gap 45, George Mason 42
Class 2A=
Region C Final=
Chatham 53, Martinsville 40
Class 2A=
Region D Final=
Central Wise 56, Virginia High 43
Class 1A=
Region A Final=
Surry County 46, Lancaster 29
Class 1A=
Region D Final=
Eastside 58, Rye Cove 39
BRC=
Championship=
Carlisle 47, Miller School 35
Metro Conference=
Final=
Atlantic Shores Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 21
TCIS=
Final=
Norfolk Academy 50, Steward School 46
VACA=
Consolation=
Grace Christian 50, Blue Ridge Christian 36
VACA=
Final=
Faith Christian-Roanoke 57, Stuart Hall 51
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 64, North Cross 40
Dematha, Md. 72, Bishop Ireton 58
Paul VI 72, Bishop McNamara, Md. 47
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 90, Grace Christian 50
St. John Paul the Great 66, Benedictine 61
Class 6A=
Region A Semifinal=
Frank Cox 51, Oscar Smith 50
Western Branch 54, Kellam 46
Class 6A=
Region C Final=
South County 74, Hayfield 54
Class 6A=
Region D Final=
Battlefield 59, James Madison 51
Class 2A=
Region C Final=
Radford 60, Martinsville 46
Class 2A=
Region D Final=
Graham 75, Gate City 59
Class 1A=
Region A Final=
Lancaster 54, Northumberland 52
Class 1A=
Region B Final=
Cumberland 72, Riverheads 47
Class 1A=
Region D Final=
Eastside 63, Honaker 60
DAC=
Final=
Highland-Monterey 65, Wakefield Country Day 60
Metro Conference=
Final=
Hampton Christian 58, Williamsburg Christian Academy 53
Prep League=
Final=
Trinity Episcopal 86, Norfolk Collegiate 59
TCIS=
Final=
Norfolk Academy 44, Walsingham Academy 43
VCC=
Final=
Amelia Academy 73, Richmond Christian 63
VIC=
Final=
Miller School 62, Blue Ridge 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
