Delaware closes fast, beats James Madison 68-66 in finale

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Darian Bryant hit a layup and knocked down a 3 in the final minutes and Delaware closed on a 9-1 run to earn a 68-66 win over James Madison Saturday afternoon.
All 10 teams in the Colonial Athletic Association advance to the conference tournament beginning Saturday in North Charleston, South Carolina.
The Blue Hens bounced back after having a 34-point lead evaporate in an 85-84 loss to Drexel Thursday in an NCAA record comeback. Delaware will face the Dragons in a first-round tournament game Saturday.
Ryan Daly led five players into double-figure scoring for Delaware (13-18, 6-12) with 14 points. Bryant added 13 and Eric Carter, Anthony Mosley and Ryan Allen each added 11.
Matt Lewis scored 23 points to lead James Madison (9-21, 5-12). Darius Banks added 20 points. The Dukes, the No. 10 seed, face Elon in a first-round tournament game Saturday.
