FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday, March 1st could bring heavy rain and storms

As we move into the month of March, a notable change in the overall weather pattern is expected to take place that will ultimately bring temperatures down closer to where they should be at this time of year.

The various computer models are in agreement that a significant, but complex storm system is likely to begin developing Tuesday night in the southern plains states then track up into the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday. We will feel the impacts in Central Virginia from this powerful storm system starting Wednesday night and lasting through the day on Thursday (March 1st)...and possibly beyond.

Here is a look at the European model's depiction of what the storm may look like on Thursday afternoon, March 1st:

The main storm center is located over northern Indiana, however a secondary area of low pressure is trying to develop over northwestern Virginia then tracking to our north and east by Thursday night into Friday. Notice the large area of rain covering our region....that rain could be heavy at times with the potential for 1" or more before all is said and done. In addition, the development of that secondary low pressure system (if it happens as forecast) could help to increase the threat of some strong or even severe storms by Thursday afternoon and evening.

This is not etched in stone by any means and the details are obviously subject to change since we are 5 days out. Bottom line, this is likely to be a potent storm and at the very least will have the potential to bring us some heavier rain and gusty winds. For that reason, Thursday is going to be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because the weather is likely to be disruptive and may force you to alter your plans in some form or fashion.

We will continue to monitor the forecast on this developing storm in the days ahead and keep you updated!

