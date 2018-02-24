FIRST ALERT: March could roar in with rain and increasing winds

As we move into the month of March, a notable change in the overall weather pattern is expected to take place that will ultimately bring temperatures down closer to where they should be at this time of year.

The various computer models are in agreement that a significant, but complex storm system will moving from the Rockies Tuesday, strengthening Wednesday night and Thursday as it moves into the Midwest We will feel the impacts in Central Virginia from this storm system starting Wednesday night and lasting through the day on Thursday, with heavy showers the main impact. Winds will also increase Thursday night and Friday as the storm redevelops east of the mid-Atlantic coast, but by then all of the rain will have exited Virginia. We originally thought thunderstorms might be a threat Thursday, but it appears that if they occur they would be mainly south, over North Carolina.

Here is a look at the GFS model's depiction of what the storm may look like on Thursday morning, afternoon, and then Friday morning (March 1-2)

Thursday has been designated a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the impacts from this developing storm and the likelihood that you MIGHT need to alter your plans in some form or fashion due to the inclement weather.

We will continue to monitor the forecast and keep you updated!

