Norfolk St. defeats Maryland-Eastern Shore 74-63

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) - Steven Whitley scored 14 points with eight rebounds and seven assists and Preston Bungei scored 18 points and Norfolk State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 74-63 on Saturday.

Norfolk State has won four straight and eight of its last nine.

The Spartans led 33-30 at halftime, and later, Ahmad Frost hit a 3 and Maryland-Eastern Shore trailed 54-53 with 10 minutes left. Derrick Jamerson made a 3-pointer, Bryan Gellineau made a layup and Alex Long made 1 of 2 foul shots for a seven-point advantage. Nic Thomas' 3 with 2:26 left made it 70-59 and the Spartans were never threatened.

Norfolk State (12-17, 10-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic) controlled the glass with a 46-32 rebounding advantage - including 16 on the offensive end - and shot 28 of 65 (43 percent) from the field.

Tyler Jones led the Hawks (6-24, 2-13) with 21 points, Cameron Bacote scored 10 and Miryne Thomas grabbed nine rebounds with five blocks.

