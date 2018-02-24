'Shiver in the River Festival' held for a good cause

Shiver in the River (Source: NBC12)

In Richmond, the group "Keep Virginia Beautiful" hosted it's annual "Shiver in the River Festival" on Saturday at Historic Tredegar.

The event raises money for the programs to prevent littering, increase recycling, and beautify Richmond and the Commonwealth.

Volunteers collected trash along the James River and participated in a 5K Run-Walk.

In the end, participants jumped into the James River.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12