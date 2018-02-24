Radford beats Longwood 70-40 behind Tanner's 5 3-pointers

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) - Caleb Tanner scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Leroy Butts IV scored 11 points with seven rebounds, and Radford cruised past Longwood 70-40 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams to retain a top-three spot in the Big South Conference Tournament.
Carlik Jones added 10 with four assists for the Highlanders (19-12, 12-6), who made 10 3-pointers and shot 41.7 percent from the field to sweep the season series with Longwood.
Tanner's second 3 among three straight put the Highlanders up for good, 18-14, and Radford led 35-20 at halftime after holding the Lancers to 29.6 percent shooting from the field.
Randy Phillips' layup capped a 10-4 run and Radford led 55-29 and cruised.
The Highlanders outrebounded the Lancers 44-31 and scored 14 second-chance points off of 11 offensive boards.
B.K. Ashe scored 10 points for the Lancers (6-25, 3-15), who have lost 12 straight.
