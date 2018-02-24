Cohn's 30 PTS leads William & Mary past Charleston in OT

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - David Cohn scored a career-high 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting and led five players in double figures as William & Mary downed Charleston 114-104 in overtime on Saturday.
William & Mary (18-11, 11-7 Colonial Athletic) took the lead for good with a 7-0 run in three straight possessions over a 75-second span for a 104-99 advantage with 1:59 left in overtime.
Connor Burchfield's 3-point play with 11:18 left in regulation put the Tribe up 69-56 before Charleston used an 18-7 run and closed to 76-74 as Joe Chealey capped the run with a 3-pointer and three free throws. Charleston knotted it at 95 at the end of regulation with four 3-pointers in the final 24 seconds and Grant Riller buried a 3 at the buzzer.
Matt Milon scored 20, Burchfield and Nathan Knight each scored 19 and Justin Pierce 16 for the Tribe.
Riller led Charleston (23-7, 14-4) - which clinched the conference title Thursday - with 27 points, Chealey scored 24, Jarrell Brantley, 23 and Cameron Johnson 20.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>