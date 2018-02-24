Cohn's 30 PTS leads William & Mary past Charleston in OT

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - David Cohn scored a career-high 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting and led five players in double figures as William & Mary downed Charleston 114-104 in overtime on Saturday.

William & Mary (18-11, 11-7 Colonial Athletic) took the lead for good with a 7-0 run in three straight possessions over a 75-second span for a 104-99 advantage with 1:59 left in overtime.

Connor Burchfield's 3-point play with 11:18 left in regulation put the Tribe up 69-56 before Charleston used an 18-7 run and closed to 76-74 as Joe Chealey capped the run with a 3-pointer and three free throws. Charleston knotted it at 95 at the end of regulation with four 3-pointers in the final 24 seconds and Grant Riller buried a 3 at the buzzer.

Matt Milon scored 20, Burchfield and Nathan Knight each scored 19 and Justin Pierce 16 for the Tribe.

Riller led Charleston (23-7, 14-4) - which clinched the conference title Thursday - with 27 points, Chealey scored 24, Jarrell Brantley, 23 and Cameron Johnson 20.

