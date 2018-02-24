Person injured in house fire; family displaced

One person was injured after flames broke out at a home in Midlothian on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:49 p.m. for the 11000 block of Heathmere Crescent. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire. The fire was marked under control around 2:21 p.m.

Crews say the fire started on the bottom floor.

The family of four was displaced by the fire, according to Chesterfield fire officials. Also, one dog and cat made it out of the home, but four cats are unaccounted for, officials added.

The fire is under investigation.

