Watford beats Everton 1-0, pulls clear of EPL drop zone - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Watford beats Everton 1-0, pulls clear of EPL drop zone

(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Watford's Etienne Capoue, centre left, receives a yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton, with Wayne Rooney right, at Vicarage Road in London, Saturday Feb. 2... (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Watford's Etienne Capoue, centre left, receives a yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton, with Wayne Rooney right, at Vicarage Road in London, Saturday Feb. 2...
(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Everton's Wayne Rooney kicks the ball past Watford's Troy Deeney during their English Premier League match at Vicarage Road, London, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Everton's Wayne Rooney kicks the ball past Watford's Troy Deeney during their English Premier League match at Vicarage Road, London, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

WATFORD, England (AP) - Watford opened up a six-point gap to the English Premier League relegation zone by beating Everton 1-0 thanks to Troy Deeney's late goal on Saturday.

The striker scored from close range in the 79th minute to inflict a fourth straight away loss on Everton, which is alongside Watford in mid-table.

In the final minute, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford went up for a corner and nodded the ball down toward goal but rival keeper Orestic Karnezis saved from Cenk Tosun's acrobatic effort.

With a second straight home win, Watford was only four points from seventh place.

