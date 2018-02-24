Watford beats Everton 1-0, pulls clear of EPL drop zone

(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Everton's Wayne Rooney kicks the ball past Watford's Troy Deeney during their English Premier League match at Vicarage Road, London, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

WATFORD, England (AP) - Watford opened up a six-point gap to the English Premier League relegation zone by beating Everton 1-0 thanks to Troy Deeney's late goal on Saturday.

The striker scored from close range in the 79th minute to inflict a fourth straight away loss on Everton, which is alongside Watford in mid-table.

In the final minute, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford went up for a corner and nodded the ball down toward goal but rival keeper Orestic Karnezis saved from Cenk Tosun's acrobatic effort.

With a second straight home win, Watford was only four points from seventh place.

