Ref controversy helps Southampton to draw at Burnley 1-1

(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Southampton, at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Southampton, at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Burnley's Ashley Barnes scores his side's first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Southampton, at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Burnley's Ashley Barnes scores his side's first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Southampton, at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

BURNLEY, England (AP) - Substitute Manolo Gabbiadini scored a contentious 90th-minute equalizer for Southampton to draw at Burnley 1-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Referee Bobby Madley inadvertently blocked Burnley's Ashley Westwood to allow Southampton to break clear, and Gabbiadini smashed home from Guido Carrillo's cut-back.

Burnley was as high as fourth in December, but its dreams of qualifying for Europe have diminished thanks to an 11-match winless run in the league.

Ashley Barnes looked to have propelled Burnley to victory with a close-range goal in the 67th.

The draw lifted Southampton out of the relegation zone, on goal difference.

