Bournemouth recovers to grab point against Newcastle in EPL - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bournemouth recovers to grab point against Newcastle in EPL

(Adam Davy/PA via AP). Bournemouth's Dan Gosling, left, and Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle vie for the ball during their Premier League soccer match, Bournemouth against Newcastle United, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Feb...
(Adam Davy/PA via AP). Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, left, and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match Bournemouth against Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday ...
(Adam Davy/PA via AP). Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during the English Premier League soccer match Bournemouth against Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday Feb. 24, 2018.

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) - Dan Gosling struck a late equalizer against his former club as Bournemouth fought back from two goals down to draw with Newcastle 2-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Midfielder Gosling converted into the roof of the net in the 89th minute after Cherries substitute Adam Smith set up a tense final 10 minutes by halving the deficit.

Magpies striker Dwight Gayle looked to have earned the visitors three precious points on the south coast with two simple, first-half finishes, but they were made to pay for their profligacy, which included Jonjo Shelvey missing an open goal at 2-0.

Newcastle dropped to 15th in the 20-team league and is only two points from the relegation zone.

Mid-table Bournemouth has three more points than Newcastle.

