Murray scores 2, Brighton beats Swansea 4-1 in EPL - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Murray scores 2, Brighton beats Swansea 4-1 in EPL

(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Brighton &amp; Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Swansea City during their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 24, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Swansea City during their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 24, 2018.
(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Brighton &amp; Hove Albion's Glenn Murray, right, celebrates with fans after scoring the second goal against Swansea during their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 24,... (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray, right, celebrates with fans after scoring the second goal against Swansea during their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 24,...
(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Brighton &amp; Hove Albion celebrate the penalty scored by Glenn Murray against Swansea City during their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 24, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate the penalty scored by Glenn Murray against Swansea City during their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 24, 2018.
(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Brighton &amp; Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert runs with the ball, with Swansea City's Nathan Dyer, left, in action during their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 24, ... (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP). Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert runs with the ball, with Swansea City's Nathan Dyer, left, in action during their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 24, ...

BRIGHTON, England (AP) - Glenn Murray scored twice as Brighton beat Swansea 4-1 on Saturday to boost its hopes of another season in the English Premier League.

Murray's double was followed by goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia as Swansea's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.

Making England's World Cup squad seems unlikely for 34-year-old Murray, but the striker has 10 Premier League goals this season and only three Englishmen - Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy - have more.

Brighton, which is unbeaten in its last five matches, moved four points clear of the relegation zone in its first season as a Premier League team but still faces Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool in the run-in.

Swansea's consolation was a fourth own-goal of the season by Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, making the score 3-1 at the time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • What went right, wrong for NBC at the Olympics

    What went right, wrong for NBC at the Olympics

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:15 PM EST2018-02-24 18:15:25 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-02-24 21:15:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake). Television personnel work inside of the International Broadcast Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Live television has always presented challenges, but NBC's Olympic stumbl...(AP Photo/J. David Ake). Television personnel work inside of the International Broadcast Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Live television has always presented challenges, but NBC's Olympic stumbl...
    The Olympics nearly over, it's not just athletes who will be reviewing their performance.More >>
    The Olympics nearly over, it's not just athletes who will be reviewing their performance.More >>

  • Adina Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" wins Berlin's Golden Bear

    Adina Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" wins Berlin's Golden Bear

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-02-24 19:25:36 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-02-24 20:49:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). The team of 'Touch me not' pose on the stage after receiving a golden bear as best film during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Fe...(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). The team of 'Touch me not' pose on the stage after receiving a golden bear as best film during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Fe...
    Director Adine Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" has won the top Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.More >>
    Director Adine Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" has won the top Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.More >>

  • 'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

    'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-02-24 18:35:24 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-02-24 20:47:39 GMT
    British actress Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53.More >>
    British actress Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly