West Brom loses 2-1 to Huddersfield, slides closer to drop - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

West Brom loses 2-1 to Huddersfield, slides closer to drop

(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match, West Bromwich Albion against Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, E... (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match, West Bromwich Albion against Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, E...
(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner shouts from the sideline in front of West Bromwich Albion's manager Alan Pardew, right, during the English Premier League soccer match, West Bromwich Albion against Huddersfield Town at... (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner shouts from the sideline in front of West Bromwich Albion's manager Alan Pardew, right, during the English Premier League soccer match, West Bromwich Albion against Huddersfield Town at...

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) - West Bromwich Albion slipped closer to relegation by losing at home to fellow struggler Huddersfield 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Last-placed West Brom was seven points from safety with 10 matches left, and has lost five straight games in all competitions.

Strikes from Rajiv van La Parra in the 48th minute and Steve Mounie in the 56th put Huddersfield 2-0 ahead.

Craig Dawson replied with a header in the 64th, but West Brom could not muster anything further as the pressure increased on manager Alan Pardew.

In a contest where Albion fans made their frustration heard in various ways, there were chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning" directed at Pardew toward the end. Loud boos rang around The Hawthorns at the final whistle.

West Brom has won one of 14 league games under Pardew, who took over in November as the replacement for Tony Pulis.

Huddersfield climbed three places to 14th, and was three points clear of the drop zone.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • What went right, wrong for NBC at the Olympics

    What went right, wrong for NBC at the Olympics

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:15 PM EST2018-02-24 18:15:25 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-02-24 21:15:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake). Television personnel work inside of the International Broadcast Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Live television has always presented challenges, but NBC's Olympic stumbl...(AP Photo/J. David Ake). Television personnel work inside of the International Broadcast Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Live television has always presented challenges, but NBC's Olympic stumbl...
    The Olympics nearly over, it's not just athletes who will be reviewing their performance.More >>
    The Olympics nearly over, it's not just athletes who will be reviewing their performance.More >>

  • Adina Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" wins Berlin's Golden Bear

    Adina Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" wins Berlin's Golden Bear

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-02-24 19:25:36 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-02-24 20:49:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). The team of 'Touch me not' pose on the stage after receiving a golden bear as best film during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Fe...(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). The team of 'Touch me not' pose on the stage after receiving a golden bear as best film during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Fe...
    Director Adine Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" has won the top Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.More >>
    Director Adine Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" has won the top Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.More >>

  • 'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

    'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-02-24 18:35:24 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-02-24 20:47:39 GMT
    British actress Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53.More >>
    British actress Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly