Report: Residents without central heat after boiler breaks down

A boiler at a building in Fairfield Court broke down on Thursday evening, leaving residents without central heating.

Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority (RRHA) officials said the boiler broke down at 2315 Rosetta. The boiler controls the heat to three buildings containing 20 apartments.

Here is a list of the addresses of the buildings affected:

2331 – 2317 Rosetta - 8 apartments

2315 – 2305 Rosetta - 6 apartments

2101 – 2111 Rosetta - 6 apartments

RRHA officials said they offered hotel accommodations to all residents, but only one household chose the option.

Temporary portable space heaters were provided to those affected, except for those who were not home at the time. RRHA said staff members left notices and are still trying to contact the residents who were unavailable.

RRHA staff members took temperature readings of the portable space heaters and said they were all above 65 degrees.

RRHA said their staff was going to make temporary repairs to the boiler, but the organization's HVAC team was unable to do so. A new boiler is expected to arrive on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Crews will remove the old boiler on Monday.

Installation is expected to be finished on Friday, March 2, according to RRHA.

"At this time, the provision of temporary electric space heaters is adequate to meet heating season temperature requirements of 65 degrees," said RRHA in an email. "We believe that the top priority is to install the new boiler as quickly as possible and to keep residents informed of the progress in restoring heat."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12