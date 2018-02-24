NBC12 Viewpoint: A Raisin and a Panther!!

By: Kym Grinnage - email

This week I want to make a little contribution to Black History month. Well, I might be cheating a little bit, but I certainly think it is a very worthwhile contribution. Last week I had the pleasure of going to the theater and then also to a movie theater to see two amazing and historical productions.

The first was the award-winning adaption of Lorraine Hansberry’s production of A Raisin in the Sun presented by the Virginia Repertory Theatre. This one brought back memories for me because it was one of the first Black plays, if not the first Black play, I had seen as a child. This play, which debuted on Broadway in 1959 is led by the Tony Award-winning actor Trezana Beverley, along with the amazing cast from Virginia Rep as they take us back to 1950’s Southside Chicago as a family grapples with the ups and downs of seeking the American dream. Don’t miss it! You can see it now at the November Theater in Richmond.

My second trip to the theater was to see The Black Panther! If you just want to have a great time, this is the movie for you! If you are a Marvel comic fan, this is the movie for you! If you want to see cinematic genius, this is the movie for you! If you have ever wondered where Wakanda actually was in Central Africa, this is the movie for you!

This star-studded movie adaption of the Marvel character the Black Panther is a movie about good conquering evil, women’s empowerment, Black Pride and a world coming together in peace. Truly, this movie is for everybody.

For more information about A Raisin in the Sun, go to virginiarep.org.