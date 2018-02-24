3 people injured after car strikes tree

Three people are recovering in the hospital following this crash. (Source: Lt. Don Story)

Three people are recovering in the hospital after a car struck a tree in Chesterfield on Friday.

Police said the call came in just before 12 a.m., and the crash happened along Bailey Bridge Road.

One person involved in the crash is facing life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating what caused the crash. In the meantime, drivers should expect some delays as the crews work to clear the area.

