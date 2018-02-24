Angry French farmers boo President Macron at Paris ag fair - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Angry French farmers boo President Macron at Paris ag fair

(Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, visits the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. The fair, featuring farm animals, food an... (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, visits the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. The fair, featuring farm animals, food an...
(Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). An unidentified woman protests at French President Emmanuel Macron and French Agriculture Minister Stéphane Travert, left, as they visit the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition ce... (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). An unidentified woman protests at French President Emmanuel Macron and French Agriculture Minister Stéphane Travert, left, as they visit the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition ce...
(Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands as he visits the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. The fair, featuring farm anima... (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands as he visits the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. The fair, featuring farm anima...
(Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and French Agriculture Minister Stéphane Travert, 2nd right, meet with beef sector representatives as they visit the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versail... (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and French Agriculture Minister Stéphane Travert, 2nd right, meet with beef sector representatives as they visit the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versail...
(Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with beef sector representatives as he visits the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 24, 20... (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with beef sector representatives as he visits the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 24, 20...

PARIS (AP) - With boos and whistles, French farmers gave President Emmanuel Macron a piece of their mind at a major agriculture event where he was trying to promote his policies.

Macron was supposed to visit the Paris Agriculture Fair all day Saturday - a key moment to address French farmers' concerns.

He had a tense exchange with cereal producers loudly protesting his government's proposal to ban a pesticide called glyphosate by 2020. Macron, visibly irritated, promised to find "solutions" to replace glyphosate, which is thought to be carcinogenic.

Many farmers are also angry about trade talks with South American countries that could make France import more foreign meat.

Macron said his policies aim to invest more to raise French food and farming standards and to help farmers facing foreign competition.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • What went right, wrong for NBC at the Olympics

    What went right, wrong for NBC at the Olympics

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:15 PM EST2018-02-24 18:15:25 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-02-24 21:15:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake). Television personnel work inside of the International Broadcast Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Live television has always presented challenges, but NBC's Olympic stumbl...(AP Photo/J. David Ake). Television personnel work inside of the International Broadcast Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Live television has always presented challenges, but NBC's Olympic stumbl...
    The Olympics nearly over, it's not just athletes who will be reviewing their performance.More >>
    The Olympics nearly over, it's not just athletes who will be reviewing their performance.More >>

  • Adina Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" wins Berlin's Golden Bear

    Adina Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" wins Berlin's Golden Bear

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-02-24 19:25:36 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-02-24 20:49:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). The team of 'Touch me not' pose on the stage after receiving a golden bear as best film during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Fe...(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). The team of 'Touch me not' pose on the stage after receiving a golden bear as best film during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Fe...
    Director Adine Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" has won the top Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.More >>
    Director Adine Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" has won the top Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.More >>

  • 'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

    'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-02-24 18:35:24 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-02-24 20:47:39 GMT
    British actress Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53.More >>
    British actress Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly