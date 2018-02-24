As Olympics wrap up, still no coverage in North Korea - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

As Olympics wrap up, still no coverage in North Korea

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). North Korean cheerleaders perform during the first run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). The first lady first lady Kim Jung-sook, left, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, IOC president Thomas Bach, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam and Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, greet pla...
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). North Korean cheerleaders perform during the first run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Un Song Choe of North Korea in action during the men's 1500 meters short track speedskating event in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

By ERIC TALMADGE
Associated press

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - While hundreds of millions of the world's people get ready to watch the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, North Koreans are still waiting to see the first event.

The lack of news at home is a stark contrast with how North Korea's made-for-the-cameras delegation at the games has been a big hit with the South Korean media.

North Korea's state-run media has never been especially devoted to covering international news events. Their job is more about hailing Kim Jong Un and whatever the ruling regime's latest propaganda message might be.

On that front they have stayed true to form: The only reports from Pyeongchang have been about the visit of Kim's younger sister and North Korea's nominal head of state to attend the opening ceremony.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

