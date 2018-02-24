Ledecka gets second Olympic gold, this time in snowboarding - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ledecka gets second Olympic gold, this time in snowboarding

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Ester Ledecka, of the Czech Republic, runs the course during the women's parallel giant slalom semifinal at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Ester Ledecka, of the Czech Republic, runs the course during the women's parallel giant slalom semifinal at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - Nobody could get close to Ester Ledecka on this slope. Nobody should be too surprised that she took another gold medal, either.

The Czech snow star won the second leg of an unheard-of Olympic double Saturday, taking the gold medal in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom to go with her surprise skiing victory in the Alpine super-G seven days earlier.

She came into the Olympics top-ranked on the snowboarding circuit but never considered a threat, until now, in skiing. She'll leave as the first to win gold medals in both sports.

"I was just standing there, and suddenly, the snowboard girl shows (up) and I was just riding with confidence and enjoying the race and having fun," Ledecka said.

She outraced Selina Joerg of Germany to the line in the final and won by .46 seconds, a much more comfortable margin than the .01-second edge in the super-G race that left her staring at the clock in shock, wondering if someone had made a mistake.

In a sport that's often decided by micro-fractions, Ledecka romped all the way through. She had the fastest qualifying time; she won three of her races by .71, .97 and, in the final, by .46 seconds, while the fourth was decided when her opponent slid off the course.

No surprises here. At the end, she pumped her fist, then rode over and offered a long congratulatory hug to Joerg. She conceded that after the whirlwind of the ski win, she felt some pressure.

"(People) were reminding me, 'Yeah, you're a skier, you did a great success,'" she said. "Which was very nice but I was thinking 'OK, but you have to change and be a snowboarder already.'"

She's quite a snowboarder - the leader in World Cup points and a multiple winner this year on the snowboarding circuit. She always insisted on doing both sports.

But make no mistake, switching back and forth is not as easy as she made it look.

"Oh, no, it's impossible," said Ledecka's snowboard coach, Justin Reiter. "You can go grab Teddy Ligety, go grab Lindsey Vonn, go grab Mikaela (Shiffrin), grab whoever you want, give 'em two years and tell them to come out and race us, and we'll see what happens.

"What happened here was once-in-a-lifetime," Reiter said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:46 AM EST2018-02-23 16:46:30 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-02-24 05:36:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>

  • Nanette Fabray, star of stage, screen and TV, dies at 97

    Nanette Fabray, star of stage, screen and TV, dies at 97

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-02-24 01:05:10 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-02-24 04:21:49 GMT
    Nanette Fabray, seen here performing in the Irving Berlin musical “Mr. President” in 1962, had a long career as an actress, singer and dancer. She died on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the age of 97. (Source: Associated Press)Nanette Fabray, seen here performing in the Irving Berlin musical “Mr. President” in 1962, had a long career as an actress, singer and dancer. She died on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the age of 97. (Source: Associated Press)

    Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.

    More >>

    Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.

    More >>

  • The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try.

    The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try.

    Friday, February 23 2018 9:35 AM EST2018-02-23 14:35:17 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 10:06 PM EST2018-02-24 03:06:13 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The language of Wakanda in “Black Panther” ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The language of Wakanda in “Black Panther” ...
    The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try; 'The clicks are no joke'.More >>
    The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try; 'The clicks are no joke'.More >>
    •   

  • 2018 Winter Olympics2018 Winter OlympicsMore>>

  • US biathlon team to boycott IBU World Cup meet in Russia

    US biathlon team to boycott IBU World Cup meet in Russia

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-02-24 04:57:56 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:16 AM EST2018-02-24 08:16:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). USA fans cheer during the women's 4x6-kilometer biathlon relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). USA fans cheer during the women's 4x6-kilometer biathlon relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
    The United States biathlon team has announced it will boycott the final IBU World Cup meet in Russia next month.More >>
    The United States biathlon team has announced it will boycott the final IBU World Cup meet in Russia next month.More >>

  • The Latest: Norway sets Winter Games record with 38 medals

    The Latest: Norway sets Winter Games record with 38 medals

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:14 PM EST2018-02-24 01:14:57 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:16 AM EST2018-02-24 08:16:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, ...(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, ...

    The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.

    More >>

    The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.

    More >>

  • Ledecka gets second Olympic gold, this time in snowboarding

    Ledecka gets second Olympic gold, this time in snowboarding

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:15 AM EST2018-02-24 06:15:03 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:15 AM EST2018-02-24 08:15:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Ester Ledecka, of the Czech Republic, runs the course during the women's parallel giant slalom semifinal at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Ester Ledecka, of the Czech Republic, runs the course during the women's parallel giant slalom semifinal at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
    Ester Ledecka won the second leg of an unheard-of Olympic double, taking the gold medal in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom Saturday to go to her surprise win in the Alpine super-G earlier in the games.More >>
    Ester Ledecka won the second leg of an unheard-of Olympic double, taking the gold medal in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom Saturday to go to her surprise win in the Alpine super-G earlier in the games.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly