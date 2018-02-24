How the AP-NORC poll on America's mood was conducted - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

How the AP-NORC poll on America's mood was conducted

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll on America's outlook about the country was conducted by NORC from Feb. 15-19. It is based on online and telephone interviews of 1,337 adults who are members of NORC's nationally representative AmeriSpeak panel.

The original sample was drawn from respondents selected randomly from NORC's National Frame based on address-based sampling and recruited by mail, email, telephone and face-to-face interviews.

NORC interviews participants over the phone if they don't have internet access. With a probability basis and coverage of people who can't access the internet, surveys using AmeriSpeak are nationally representative.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish.

As is done routinely in surveys, results were weighted, or adjusted, to ensure that responses accurately reflect the population's makeup by factors such as age, sex, race, education, region and phone use.

No more than 1 time in 20 should chance variations in the sample cause the results to vary by more than plus or minus 3.9 percentage points from the answers that would be obtained if all adults in the U.S. were polled.

There are other sources of potential error in polls, including the wording and order of questions.

The questions and results are available at http://www.apnorc.org/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide his bald spot

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:46 AM EST2018-02-23 16:46:30 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-02-24 05:36:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump gestures as he makes a joke about his hair during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>
    Now it can be told: President Donald Trump goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.More >>

  • Nanette Fabray, star of stage, screen and TV, dies at 97

    Nanette Fabray, star of stage, screen and TV, dies at 97

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-02-24 01:05:10 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-02-24 04:21:49 GMT
    Nanette Fabray, seen here performing in the Irving Berlin musical “Mr. President” in 1962, had a long career as an actress, singer and dancer. She died on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the age of 97. (Source: Associated Press)Nanette Fabray, seen here performing in the Irving Berlin musical “Mr. President” in 1962, had a long career as an actress, singer and dancer. She died on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the age of 97. (Source: Associated Press)

    Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.

    More >>

    Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.

    More >>

  • The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try.

    The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try.

    Friday, February 23 2018 9:35 AM EST2018-02-23 14:35:17 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 10:06 PM EST2018-02-24 03:06:13 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The language of Wakanda in “Black Panther” ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The language of Wakanda in “Black Panther” ...
    The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try; 'The clicks are no joke'.More >>
    The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try; 'The clicks are no joke'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly