AP-NORC Poll: Worries about the country, hopes for economy

By LAURIE KELLMAN and EMILY SWANSON
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A majority of Americans believe the country's overall direction has dipped in the past year. What's more, only 28 percent are optimistic that things will get better in the year to come.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey released Friday found Americans have a better feeling about the state of the U.S. economy, but remain largely sour on President Donald Trump.

Just 35 percent approve of the job he's doing, while 64 percent disapprove.

Still, 45 percent say they approve of Trump's handling of the economy. That's higher than the 34 percent who approve of how he's handling foreign policy and 37 percent who say the same of Trump's handling of immigration.

