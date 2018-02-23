Samford beats VMI 89-82

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - Eric Adams had 13 points and 12 rebounds Friday night and Samford held on for an 89-82 win over VMI.

The Bulldogs (10-20, 6-11 Southern) pulled away with a 16-5 run to lead 75-60 with 4:29 left, their largest lead of the game.

Austin Vereen's trio of free throws for the Keydets (8-20, 3-14) made it a two-possession game at 86-80 with 25 seconds left, but Josh Sharkey made 3 of 4 free throws to seal it for Samford.

Sharkey and Demetrius Denzel-Dyson had 16 points each to lead the Bulldogs, who led the entire way after VMI led briefly at 3-2. Alex Thompson added 14 points, Triston Chambers scored 11 and Justin Coleman 10.

Vereen had 21 points and eight rebounds for VMI. Bubba Parham scored 19, and Tyler Creammer and Myles Lewis added 13 each.

