Jimmy Butler leaves Wolves' game with apparent knee injury - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jimmy Butler leaves Wolves' game with apparent knee injury

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) drives around Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) drives around Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler left the Timberwolves' game against the Houston Rockets with an apparent injury to his right knee.

After grabbing a rebound late in the third quarter Friday, Butler pivoted and planted hard on his right foot before collapsing and grabbing his right knee. He was on the floor for at least three minutes before he was carried off the court by two teammates. He appeared to avoid putting weight on his right leg when heading to the locker room.

Butler leads the Timberwolves with 22.4 points and 1.9 steals per game, adding 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in his first season with Minnesota after being traded from Chicago in the offseason.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

