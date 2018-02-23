Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairfax Home School 65, Christ Chapel Academy 34
Class 6A=
Region B Final=
Cosby 62, James River-Midlothian 43
Region C Semifinal=
T.C. Williams 46, West Springfield 35
Woodbridge 60, Hayfield 41
Region D Semifinal=
George Marshall 51, Oakton 50
Langley 45, Osbourn Park 27
Class 5A=
Region A Semifinal=
Norview 61, Hampton 54, OT
Princess Anne 95, Menchville 21
Region B Final=
Highland Springs 56, Lloyd Bird 41
Region C Final=
Freedom (South Riding) 56, Edison 46
Region D Semifinal=
William Fleming 75, Mountain View 46
Class 4A=
Region A Final=
Lake Taylor 48, King's Fork 46
Region B Semifinal=
Eastern View 58, Hanover 55
Monacan 60, Caroline 45
Class 3A=
Region A Final=
Hopewell 59, Tabb 36
Region B Final=
Culpeper 48, William Monroe 46
Region C Final=
Spotswood 43, Brookville 41, OT
Region D Final=
Abingdon 58, Lord Botetourt 56
Class 2A=
Region A Final=
Poquoson 57, Prince Edward County 49
Class 1A=
Region B Final=
Stonewall Jackson 48, Appomattox Regional 35
Region C Final=
Parry McCluer 59, Galax 47
Metro Conference=
Semifinal=
Atlantic Shores Christian 62, StoneBridge Christian 8
VACA=
Semifinal=
Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Grace Christian 21
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Southwest Virginia Home School 61, Grace Christian 41
St. John the Baptist 46, Temple Baptist 43
Class 6A=
Region B Final=
James River-Midlothian 52, Franklin County 51
Region C Semifinal=
Hayfield 56, C.D. Hylton 53
South County 74, Woodbridge 48
Region D Semifinal=
Battlefield 55, George Marshall 44
James Madison 61, Westfield 46
Class 5A=
Region A Semifinal=
Hampton 57, Green Run 45
Salem-Va. Beach 59, Norview 57
Region B Final=
Varina 59, Highland Springs 42
Region C Final=
Wakefield 64, Edison 62
Region D Semifinal=
Albemarle 55, Brooke Point 42
Harrisonburg 61, North Stafford 42
Class 4A=
Region A Final=
Lake Taylor 56, Deep Creek 33
Region B Semifinal=
Huguenot 70, Louisa 55
Monacan 57, Eastern View 39
Class 3A=
Region A Final=
Hopewell 63, Phoebus 56
Region B Final=
John Marshall 83, George Wythe-Richmond 64
Region C Final=
Western Albemarle 58, Spotswood 45
Region D Final=
Northside 61, Hidden Valley 36
Class 2A=
Region A Final=
Goochland 55, Greensville County 43
Region B Semifinal=
R.E. Lee-Staunton 85, Stuarts Draft 66
Woodstock Central 45, George Mason 43
Region C Semifinal=
Martinsville 41, Dan River 39
Radford 61, Glenvar 48
Region D Semifinal=
Gate City 67, Union 47
Graham 58, Central Wise 48
Class 1A=
Region C Final=
George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Covington 51
Region D Semifinal=
Eastside 81, Twin Valley 27
Honaker 81, Chilhowie 61
Metro Conference=
Semifinal=
Hampton Christian 62, Broadwater Academy 45
Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, Atlantic Shores Christian 69
Prep League=
Semifinal=
Norfolk Collegiate 51, Woodberry Forest 48
Trinity Episcopal 56, St. Christopher's 41
TCIS=
Semifinal=
Norfolk Academy 48, Hampton Roads 42
Walsingham Academy 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Bob Black was a student at Syracuse University and covered the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid for the student radio station.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>