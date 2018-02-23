Friday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairfax Home School 65, Christ Chapel Academy 34

Class 6A=

Region B Final=

Cosby 62, James River-Midlothian 43

Region C Semifinal=

T.C. Williams 46, West Springfield 35

Woodbridge 60, Hayfield 41

Region D Semifinal=

George Marshall 51, Oakton 50

Langley 45, Osbourn Park 27

Class 5A=

Region A Semifinal=

Norview 61, Hampton 54, OT

Princess Anne 95, Menchville 21

Region B Final=

Highland Springs 56, Lloyd Bird 41

Region C Final=

Freedom (South Riding) 56, Edison 46

Region D Semifinal=

William Fleming 75, Mountain View 46

Class 4A=

Region A Final=

Lake Taylor 48, King's Fork 46

Region B Semifinal=

Eastern View 58, Hanover 55

Monacan 60, Caroline 45

Class 3A=

Region A Final=

Hopewell 59, Tabb 36

Region B Final=

Culpeper 48, William Monroe 46

Region C Final=

Spotswood 43, Brookville 41, OT

Region D Final=

Abingdon 58, Lord Botetourt 56

Class 2A=

Region A Final=

Poquoson 57, Prince Edward County 49

Class 1A=

Region B Final=

Stonewall Jackson 48, Appomattox Regional 35

Region C Final=

Parry McCluer 59, Galax 47

Metro Conference=

Semifinal=

Atlantic Shores Christian 62, StoneBridge Christian 8

VACA=

Semifinal=

Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Grace Christian 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Southwest Virginia Home School 61, Grace Christian 41

St. John the Baptist 46, Temple Baptist 43

Class 6A=

Region B Final=

James River-Midlothian 52, Franklin County 51

Region C Semifinal=

Hayfield 56, C.D. Hylton 53

South County 74, Woodbridge 48

Region D Semifinal=

Battlefield 55, George Marshall 44

James Madison 61, Westfield 46

Class 5A=

Region A Semifinal=

Hampton 57, Green Run 45

Salem-Va. Beach 59, Norview 57

Region B Final=

Varina 59, Highland Springs 42

Region C Final=

Wakefield 64, Edison 62

Region D Semifinal=

Albemarle 55, Brooke Point 42

Harrisonburg 61, North Stafford 42

Class 4A=

Region A Final=

Lake Taylor 56, Deep Creek 33

Region B Semifinal=

Huguenot 70, Louisa 55

Monacan 57, Eastern View 39

Class 3A=

Region A Final=

Hopewell 63, Phoebus 56

Region B Final=

John Marshall 83, George Wythe-Richmond 64

Region C Final=

Western Albemarle 58, Spotswood 45

Region D Final=

Northside 61, Hidden Valley 36

Class 2A=

Region A Final=

Goochland 55, Greensville County 43

Region B Semifinal=

R.E. Lee-Staunton 85, Stuarts Draft 66

Woodstock Central 45, George Mason 43

Region C Semifinal=

Martinsville 41, Dan River 39

Radford 61, Glenvar 48

Region D Semifinal=

Gate City 67, Union 47

Graham 58, Central Wise 48

Class 1A=

Region C Final=

George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Covington 51

Region D Semifinal=

Eastside 81, Twin Valley 27

Honaker 81, Chilhowie 61

Metro Conference=

Semifinal=

Hampton Christian 62, Broadwater Academy 45

Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, Atlantic Shores Christian 69

Prep League=

Semifinal=

Norfolk Collegiate 51, Woodberry Forest 48

Trinity Episcopal 56, St. Christopher's 41

TCIS=

Semifinal=

Norfolk Academy 48, Hampton Roads 42

Walsingham Academy 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

