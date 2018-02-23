Family escapes as fire rips through Hanover home

The Hanover County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a home was destroyed by a massive fire on Friday.

Hanover Fire-EMS says they responded to a single-story home on Jennings Road and found heavy smoke and flames.

The fire was marked under control around 1:14 p.m. Thankfully, everyone was able to get out safe, although one person was evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time.

