Victim dies after fire at duplex in Ashland

One person has died after a fire at a home in Ashland on Friday.

Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the 100 block of Linden Street around 4:27 p.m. to find smoke coming from a two-story duplex. Firefighters entered the home and found a victim in an upstairs bedroom.

The victim was removed from the building and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

