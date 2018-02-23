Strasbourg and Montpellier draw 0-0 in French league - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Strasbourg and Montpellier draw 0-0 in French league

STRASBOURG, France (AP) - Montpellier's defense held out again in a 0-0 draw at Strasbourg in the French league on Friday.

Montpellier has the second best defense in the league, with only 21 goals conceded in 27 games, and was rarely threatened by a subdued home side.

Instead, Montpellier could have won the game but striker Giovanni Sio's coolly taken lob in the 84th minute was ruled out for offside. Replays showed he was onside when he made his initial run.

Montpellier moved into fifth place while Strasbourg was 14th.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts third-place Marseille on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

