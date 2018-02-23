Flying Squirrels unveil 2018 promotional calendar

The Flying Squirrels unveiled their 2018 promotional calendar on Friday.

The promotional schedule includes "24 fireworks shows, 34 giveaways (a record-high five bobblehead giveaways), three celebrity appearances and two Grateful Dead Nights."

Click here for the full promotions calendar

The 2018 season begins on Friday, April 13. Single-game tickets for the 2018 season go on sale Saturday, March 3 at Nutzy’s Block Party, starting at 11 a.m. Online orders will begin at 12 p.m.

