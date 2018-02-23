Tornado hit VA two years ago; families make progress

We will never forget when a devastating tornado outbreak hit Central Virginia two years ago.

In Essex County, they are still recovering but making steady progress thanks to dedicated volunteers.

Two years ago, Lewis Johnson's home was torn apart by the tornado. It was the home he was born in, and the home expected to die in. But it wasn't his time yet.

"About seven or 8 o'clock, I got a telephone call from a neighbor, and he said, 'I saw you on television,' That really started things up,' " said Johnson.

On that day, he got food and shelter, but his lifelong home was gone, and Lewis didn't have the insurance he needed to rebuild.

That's when the "Essex Long-Term Recovery Group" stepped in, quickly forming days after the disaster. Volunteers, like Nita May, took action.

"We talked to families who would come up and say, 'My house is gone.' They were really in shock," said May. "Imagine all the things in your house you've gathered to lose it all at one time."

The scars on the landscape are still visible. But they are working to heal those wounds. They're working in Essex County, but they've got people coming in from all across the Commonwealth of Virginia and from as far away as New York.

There's been a lot of red tape, but the Long-Term Recovery Group has been able to get grants to pay for some of the work.

"In the last couple months, we just put three families back in homes," said Roy Foster, a retired pastor who knows construction. He's the guy who oversees the builds.

It's a lot of work. Every time a new home goes up, they furnish it with donated furniture. Then, they have to go find more. Roy says all the hours are worth it

"When you see families put back in a safe home, when you realize everything that they ever owned was taken from them and you see the joy of finally getting back to a place of their own, it's well worth it," said Foster.

They've got six more houses to go - six more families that are still in temporary housing.

"This house was built for me, but this house will be for, I hope, for babies and women and men who haven't even been born yet. I hope it will shelter them, that they can find peace here and safety from storms to come," said Johnson.

