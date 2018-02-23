Charlotte businesses preparing for Rev. Billy Graham processional

Less than 24 hours before Rev. Billy Graham’s body is brought back to Charlotte, businesses and surrounding neighborhoods are preparing for the motorcade that will come through the Queen City.

A motorcade will leave Asheville around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning and will arrive at the Billy Graham Library around 3 p.m.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people are expected to come out and line the streets as they watch the procession roll by.

Some businesses along the route spoke about how they are preparing for Saturday’s procession and their own role in this memorable occasion.

“To be a part of his final journey through Charlotte, not only does it make it real but kind of surreal,” says Timeka Harris, Manager at 204 North.

Harris manages the restaurant along Tryon Street and is a Charlotte native. She says that tomorrow’s procession means a lot to her.

“For me, being from Charlotte and being a part of that final moment will be really awesome,” says Harris.

The roughly 130-mile route will pass through Uptown and Southend, making its way past other businesses who will be a part of history.

“It is an honor,” says Devin Simmons, General Manager of the Stax gym.

At Stax, they have large parking lot and sidewalk space on their property and they say viewers are more than welcome to stop by to see the procession.

“They are more than welcome if they want to post up in the parking lot or what not. If they want to bring chairs or need to park their cars out here we should have space,” says Simmons.

One stop along the route includes Graham’s childhood church, now known as Grace Covenant Church, where members say they expect to see a large crowd.

Others stopped by Billy Graham Library to pay their respects and say that they will be there Saturday to see the procession.

“For generations, I can say that I was there when Billy Graham went on his way home,” says Jim Camero, Member of Christian Association of Motorcycles.

For more information on viewing areas and the exact route click here.

