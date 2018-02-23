Burglar sentenced to 14.5 years for sex assault

A man who broke into a home and attacked a woman in the middle of the night will spend the next 14-and-a-half years behind bars.

James Johnson, 57, was found guilty of attempted rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, driving while a habitual offender, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Investigators say he broke into a woman's home in Mineral, Va. and "attempted to sexually assault her repeatedly over the course of several hours."

“Mr. Johnson will have a long time to think about the harm he caused the victim," said Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire.

"While we cannot change what has happened, we hope this result brings closure to the victim," said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Ward. "Mr. Johnson’s sentence sends a message that if you attempt to prey on the citizens of Louisa County, you will pay a severe price."

Johnson received a total sentence of 35 years 6 months, with 21 years suspended.

