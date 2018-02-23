Should teachers in your child's school be armed? RVA teachers respond

President Trump reinforced his call for some properly trained teachers to carry concealed weapons Friday, at the conservative CPAC conference in Maryland. The idea, like much of the gun debate, is drawing strong reaction from all sides.

"It's concealed! So this crazy man who walked in, wouldn't even know who it is that has [the gun]… That's good… And a teacher would've shot the hell out of him before he knew what happened,” said President Trump.

Currently, eight states allow trained teachers to carry concealed weapons in school. Virginia is not one of them.

President Trump said willing teachers with military backgrounds or the necessary training should carry concealed weapons in class. He also suggested giving those teachers a bonus.

Teachers in Richmond who are opposed to the idea raised concerns over students possibly getting their hands on the weapons, accidental shootings and the logistics of funding and training teachers.

"You have the issues of children and a gun, and we've all heard stories of what happens when children find a gun in the home…It's not a good combination of things," said Susan Hawes, a kindergarten teacher at Richmond Public Schools.

Hawes has spent 15 years with Richmond Public Schools. She says what classrooms need is more supplies, programs and counselors - not guns.

“I think the whole idea of arming and training teachers with guns is ridiculous, personally. I don't think anyone is safer for it,” continued Hawes. “I saw a great meme yesterday on Facebook, and it had Ronald Reagan surrounded by all of his guards, who all had guns, and he was still shot."

Others say there should be armed officers at every school, as opposed to arming teachers.

The National Education Association has made a public stance against arming teachers. The National Rifle Association supports President Trump’s pitch and continued to blame poor school security and mental health issues.

Another local teacher in RVA says a trained teacher with a weapon could stop the onslaught of victims in an active shooter situation, or prevent it from happening in the first place.

"As a teacher, we're the number-one defense against our students. I think it's a deterrent, knowing that several teachers would be armed on campus,” said the four-year teacher, who asked not to be identified.

The teacher says she herself would not feel comfortable being armed, but she supports others who do, as long as they have the training.

"Other solutions - or lack of solutions - have not worked in the past, so why not try something new?” she questioned.

