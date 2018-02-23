Man charged following dump truck crash in Amelia

The truck lost its entire load of asphalt during the crash, and police said there was damage to the roadway. (Source: Virginia State Police)

A man was charged following a dump truck accident in Amelia County on Friday.

Police responded to an accident around 11:07 a.m. where a dump truck hauling asphalt overturned on Royalton Road, just north of Genito Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Gerald Highsmith Jr., 48, of Powhatan, was driving a dump truck headed southbound on Royalton Road when he ran off the right side of the road. Police said he then overcorrected back onto the roadway and then overturned on the left side of the road.

Police say Highsmith was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with failure to drive right of center.

The truck lost its entire load of asphalt during the crash, and police said there was damage to the roadway.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is helping with the cleanup process.

The crash remains under investigation.

