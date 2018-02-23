Man charged following dump truck crash in Amelia

We will never forget when a devastating tornado outbreak hit Central Virginia two years ago.More >>
We will never forget when a devastating tornado outbreak hit Central Virginia two years ago.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 11:07 a.m. where a dump truck hauling asphalt overturned on Royalton Road, just north of Genito Road.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 11:07 a.m. where a dump truck hauling asphalt overturned on Royalton Road, just north of Genito Road.More >>
More law enforcement officials were at all New Kent Public Schools on Thursday morning due to a reported threat.More >>
More law enforcement officials were at all New Kent Public Schools on Thursday morning due to a reported threat.More >>
Goochland County Public Schools is looking to hire more teachers, as well as other staff members.More >>
Goochland County Public Schools is looking to hire more teachers, as well as other staff members.More >>
Drugs and a money were found in the man's car and additional drugs were discovered during a search at the jail.More >>
Drugs and a money were found in the man's car and additional drugs were discovered during a search at the jail.More >>