Letter sent home to some Chesterfield parents after lead found in drinking water

A letter was sent home to some Chesterfield families on Thursday after high levels of lead were found in drinking water at seven schools.

In 2017, a state law was passed that required public schools to test drinking water in schools built in or before 1986. However, Chesterfield officials said they expanded the efforts and tested all water sources in schools that were built in 1987 or earlier.

The school system tested more than 3,700 water outputs at 47 Chesterfield schools. Out of the samples taken, 137 results returned above actionable levels, according to officials.

Of the 137 results, nine were drinking water sources that were found at seven schools.

"Lead levels fewer than 20 parts per billion (ppb) are considered acceptable for drinking water in schools," according to a letter sent home to parents.

School officials sent letters from six of the schools to NBC12: Bellwood Elementary School, Bird High School, Midlothian High School, Providence Middle School, Gates Elementary School, and Salem Middle School.

“Moving forward, the school division will continue to proactively test all water sources. We also believe that the state law associated with testing public school water for lead needs to be more specific. The School Board will work with our local delegation in the General Assembly to advocate for this change. If these issues can be found even in a few locations in Chesterfield County, then we believe it should be required to have all sources tested across the state.”

School officials took the water fountains offline, and they will be replaced by water filters.

