Firefighters hailed as heroes for delivering baby outside fire house

Several Henrico County firefighters are being called heroes for jumping into action when a mom went into labor right outside their fire house.

The whole thing took less than 10 minutes, and the firefighters say they weren't even able to get the mom's name!

"We were downstairs just cutting up, getting dinner ready when we heard a knock on the door and 'Help! Help! Help! My wife is having a baby!'" said Matthew Daughtery who has been a firefighter for two years.

Not all heroes wear capes

Daughtery and firefighter Michael Boisseau were at Station 6 on South Laburnum Avenue when the baby decided to come. They say their training kicked in immediately.

The couple was on their way to the hospital at the time, but the baby wouldn't wait!

Station 6 makes exceptions to this rule for moms in delivery

"They were actually right here on the ramp," said Boisseau who has been a firefighter for 14 years. "So I came up and came around to the front door, that’s where mom was."

It was pouring down rain and the ambulance was on another call, so the mom had no choice but to give birth in her car.

"Mom was very calm," said Boisseau. "She did awesome the entire time. It was their second child, so I think she kind of knew what to expect. Probably didn't expect to deliver on the way to the hospital."

The firefighters had everything they needed in a disposable obstetrical kit

The guys even cut the umbilical cord and placed the baby boy in his parents' arms. They say both mom and baby were healthy but were quickly taken to the hospital.

While Boisseau is a father of two, both men say they had not helped a woman in labor on the job before.

Now, they hope to see the family again. If you know the family, call the Henrico Fire Department at 804-501-4900.

